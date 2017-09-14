Steven Hand, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steven Hand, MA
Steven Hand, MA is a Psychologist in Altoona, PA.
Steven Hand works at
Steven Hand Ma LLC304 Frankstown Rd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 942-7010
- Upmc Altoona
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very happy so far.
- Psychology
- English
- 1730366618
- Lafayette College
Steven Hand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Steven Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Hand.
