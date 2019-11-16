Steven Hannant, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Hannant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steven Hannant, PSY
Steven Hannant, PSY is a Psychologist in Wilson, NC.
Steven Hannant works at
Locations
Psychological Mobile Services PA2401 Wooten Blvd SW Ste K, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 291-0735
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
We needed updated cognitive testing done for a family member. We had been to a different individual and were absolutely disgusted with the provider, the office, and the service. This made us apprehensive when trying a second time. However, Dr. Steve Hannant was fantastic. He was very punctual, he came to the waiting room himself to get us. He had a fabulous personality and was so easy talk to. He spent quality time with our family member and made us feel comfortable. He was very professional and explanatory. A breath of fresh air after our last experience.
About Steven Hannant, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1811013790
