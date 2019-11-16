See All Psychologists in Wilson, NC
Steven Hannant, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Steven Hannant, PSY is a Psychologist in Wilson, NC. 

Steven Hannant works at Psychological Mobile Services PA in Wilson, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Mobile Services PA
    2401 Wooten Blvd SW Ste K, Wilson, NC 27893 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 291-0735
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2019
    We needed updated cognitive testing done for a family member. We had been to a different individual and were absolutely disgusted with the provider, the office, and the service. This made us apprehensive when trying a second time. However, Dr. Steve Hannant was fantastic. He was very punctual, he came to the waiting room himself to get us. He had a fabulous personality and was so easy talk to. He spent quality time with our family member and made us feel comfortable. He was very professional and explanatory. A breath of fresh air after our last experience.
    Kolly Burritt Dinan — Nov 16, 2019
    About Steven Hannant, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811013790
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

