Steven Hawkes, PA
Overview of Steven Hawkes, PA
Steven Hawkes, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Steven Hawkes' Office Locations
Seven Hills - Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Clinics880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 260, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 933-0225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Steven Hawkes for about four years now. He’s an incredible dermatologist. He’s always been very kind, compassionate, and patient with me. Whenever I have ANY, and I mean any, skin related concerns or questions he has been able to help me. I would never want to see anyone else for my skincare!
About Steven Hawkes, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790707073
Steven Hawkes accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Hawkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Steven Hawkes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Hawkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Hawkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Hawkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.