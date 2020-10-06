Overview

Steven Henderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Usc School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Steven Henderson works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.