Dr. Herrick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Steven Herrick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fallbrook, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 591 E Elder St Ste B, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions (760) 723-4911
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
About Dr. Steven Herrick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942360748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Herrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.