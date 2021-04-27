Steven Hizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Hizer, PA-C
Steven Hizer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plantation, FL.
Michael R Alexander MD PA7390 NW 5th St Ste 3, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 424-9300
Kind , caring, friendly, experienced. Felt like I was in great hands. Wonderful bedside manner.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154693216
7 patients have reviewed Steven Hizer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Hizer.
