See All Psychologists in Madison, OH
Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD

Psychology
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD is a Psychologist in Madison, OH. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Kanter works at Steven H Kanter Phd LLC in Madison, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erin Rafter, PHD
Dr. Erin Rafter, PHD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven H Kanter Phd LLC
    136 W Main St, Madison, OH 44057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 428-3010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kanter?

    Jun 20, 2017
    We had an 8 year old ADD son that was a big problem at home and school. He was very disrespectful and to get him to do anything was a big battle. We took him to one counselor but after 4 months no improvement was made. It seemed she just was playing games with our son. Our doctor suggested we see Dr. Kanter. He counseled us on how to deal his misbehavior as well as seeing our son. He gave us a few ideas that were easy to do and it made huge difference. After few sessions we had a much better be
    Peter in Cleveland, OH — Jun 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kanter to family and friends

    Dr. Kanter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kanter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD.

    About Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427169499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University of Ohio
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanter works at Steven H Kanter Phd LLC in Madison, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kanter’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.