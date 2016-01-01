See All Clinical Psychologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Steven Karashik, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Karashik, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Danbury, CT. They completed their residency with Young Adult Institute

Dr. Karashik works at Karashik and Associates, LLC in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karashik and Associates, LLC
    83 Wooster Hts, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 947-4236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • New Milford Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Steven Karashik, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Jewish and Yiddish
    • 1093740722
    Education & Certifications

    • Young Adult Institute
    • The Childrens Village
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Karashik, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karashik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karashik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karashik works at Karashik and Associates, LLC in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Karashik’s profile.

    Dr. Karashik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karashik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karashik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karashik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

