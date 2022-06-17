See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Steven Kiss, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Steven Kiss, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview

Steven Kiss, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Steven Kiss works at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Janet Wheble, PA
Janet Wheble, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountainview Hospital
    3100 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 962-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Neurological Disorders
Neurosurgical Procedures
Acute Neurological Disorders
Neurosurgical Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Steven Kiss?

    Jun 17, 2022
    Steven was the most helpful, and kindest person I came across during my Hospital visits. He was ultra knowledgeable and very caring. I would recommend Steven to anyone Including my closest family and friends. There are not enough stars to express the thanks I wish to bestow on how wonderfully helpful Steven is.
    Jeffrey Slack — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Steven Kiss, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Steven Kiss, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Steven Kiss to family and friends

    Steven Kiss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Steven Kiss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Steven Kiss, PA-C.

    About Steven Kiss, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134447584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro University Nevada
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNLV
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Kiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Kiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Kiss works at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Steven Kiss’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Steven Kiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Kiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Kiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Kiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Steven Kiss, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.