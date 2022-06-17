Steven Kiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Kiss, PA-C
Overview
Steven Kiss, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Locations
Mountainview Hospital3100 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 962-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Steven was the most helpful, and kindest person I came across during my Hospital visits. He was ultra knowledgeable and very caring. I would recommend Steven to anyone Including my closest family and friends. There are not enough stars to express the thanks I wish to bestow on how wonderfully helpful Steven is.
About Steven Kiss, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134447584
Education & Certifications
- Touro University Nevada
- UNLV
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Kiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Steven Kiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Kiss.
