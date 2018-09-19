Dr. Steven Klecker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Klecker, OD
Dr. Steven Klecker, OD is an Optometrist in Lexington, KY.
Pal Optical1555 E New Circle Rd Ste 146, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 559-0090
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He has been my eye doctor since I was 12, so a REALLY long time. He is great with the exam, answers your questions, and does his best to fit you with the best contact lenses that are available. My girls and husband see him as well. Highly recommended.
- Optometry
- English
- 1821098401
Dr. Klecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klecker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klecker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klecker.
