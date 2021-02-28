Dr. Steven Kopp, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kopp, OD
Overview of Dr. Steven Kopp, OD
Dr. Steven Kopp, OD is an Optometrist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kopp works at
Dr. Kopp's Office Locations
-
1
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 654-0102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Spectera
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kopp?
I have been seeing Dr. for a few years. He is professional and very polite and takes his time so you now exactly what he is telling you. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Kopp, OD
- Optometry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1841276979
Education & Certifications
- Retina Laser Eye Clinic
- PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kopp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopp works at
Dr. Kopp speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.