See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Steven Laws, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Steven Laws, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Steven Laws, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Steven Laws works at Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine
    100 Robinhood Medical Plz, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7668
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Steven Laws?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Steven Laws, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Steven Laws, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Steven Laws to family and friends

    Steven Laws' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Steven Laws

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Steven Laws, PA-C.

    About Steven Laws, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932174208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Laws, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Laws is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Steven Laws has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Laws has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Laws works at Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Steven Laws’s profile.

    Steven Laws has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Laws.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Laws, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Laws appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.