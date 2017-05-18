Overview

Steven Mansfield, LPC is a Counselor in Brunswick, GA. They specialize in Counseling, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University M.Ed. In Human Development Counseling.



Steven Mansfield works at David J Faulk MD PC in Brunswick, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.