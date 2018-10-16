Dr. Steven Marrinson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Marrinson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Marrinson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Forest Park, GA.
Locations
In Office with Cross Keys Counseling Center1035 Main St, Forest Park, GA 30297 Directions (404) 717-7041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Having trouble getting Alicia to return my call to schedule a call with Dr. Steve. Tried her last night and this morning and her voicemail is full. Needed to schedule appt before seeing Dr. Khan this afternoon at 3:15. Diane Locke, 803-831-8789 (home); 704-819-6593 (cell) I just had to put stars as far as recommending you to family and friends so I could submit this info
About Dr. Steven Marrinson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326101650
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marrinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.