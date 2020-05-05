Dr. Steven Mussack I, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussack I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mussack I, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mussack I, PHD is a Psychologist in Eugene, OR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1973 Garden Ave, Eugene, OR 97403 Directions (541) 343-7643
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mussack I?
Amazing. I’ve learned so many helpful skills in a very short period of time. He’s the most effective counselor I’ve seen for my depression.
About Dr. Steven Mussack I, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1871675108
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mussack I accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mussack I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussack I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussack I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mussack I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mussack I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.