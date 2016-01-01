Dr. Steven Neunzig, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neunzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Neunzig, OD
Overview of Dr. Steven Neunzig, OD
Dr. Steven Neunzig, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Clara, CA.
Dr. Neunzig works at
Dr. Neunzig's Office Locations
Santa Clara Vision Center1190 Scott Blvd Ste A, Santa Clara, CA 95050 Directions (408) 246-1198
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Neunzig, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neunzig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neunzig accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neunzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Neunzig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neunzig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neunzig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neunzig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.