Steven Nicholas, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Steven Nicholas, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
543 Plumas St, Reno, NV 89509
Directions
(775) 825-2503
Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health First Health Plans
- Hometown Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Steven Nicholas, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215137278
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada At Reno
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Nicholas accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Nicholas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Nicholas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.