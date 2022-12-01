See All Chiropractors in Youngstown, OH
Steven Novicky, CH

Chiropractic
3.9 (7)
Overview

Steven Novicky, CH is a Chiropractor in Youngstown, OH. 

Steven Novicky works at Novicky Chiropractic Inc. in Youngstown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novicky Chiropractic Inc.
    4247 Belmont Ave Ste 1, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 759-9912
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Steven is Wonderful he goes out of his way to make you feel comfortable! I Totally Recommend him if you need treatment !!!
    Vicki Guzaliak — Dec 01, 2022
    About Steven Novicky, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568520815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Novicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Novicky works at Novicky Chiropractic Inc. in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Steven Novicky’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Steven Novicky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Novicky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Novicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Novicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

