Dr. Steven Pasquinelli, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Pasquinelli, PHD is a Psychologist in Allison Park, PA.
Locations
- 1 4284 William Flynn Hwy Ste 201, Allison Park, PA 15101 Directions (412) 486-2948
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pasquinelli was very friendly and reassuring throughout my entire time with him. He continually checked in to see that I understood the explanation of my diagnosis, and he made sure that I was informed at every point in the evaluation process. It was very easy to talk to him about my concerns, and he made sure any questions I had in our initial meetings were answered by the end of his time with me.
About Dr. Steven Pasquinelli, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073884797
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasquinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasquinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasquinelli.
Dr. Pasquinelli accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.