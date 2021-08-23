See All Clinical Psychologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Steven Pera, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Pera, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Pera works at Dr. Aida Murko in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Murko & Murko MD PA
    21301 Powerline Rd Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 852-2525
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Oh my goodness, Dr. Pera is the absolute best psychologist. I feel comfortable talking to him about anything, which is rare for me. He doesn’t let me wallow or run off with my thoughts, and when I talk things out with him, I always feel much better. Something I also appreciate is that he’s a fun person to talk to. I’ve had sessions that could be stilted or feel more like an interview and this has never even remotely been the case with him.It makes me much more invested & I actually look forward to my appointments which hasn’t happened before. He genuinely pays attention and listens and works to come up with solutions and options. It’s obvious that he chose this profession because he truly cares about mental health and helping others lead fulfilling lives. He is objective and doesn’t make me feel silly. The difference in my life since seeing him is night and day. I have become so much more positive and more comfortable with myself and that’s all due to him. I cannot recommend him enough
    About Dr. Steven Pera, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457375636
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Pera, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

