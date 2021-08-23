Dr. Steven Pera, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pera, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Pera, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Pera works at
Murko & Murko MD PA
21301 Powerline Rd Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33433
(561) 852-2525
Monday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Oh my goodness, Dr. Pera is the absolute best psychologist. I feel comfortable talking to him about anything, which is rare for me. He doesn’t let me wallow or run off with my thoughts, and when I talk things out with him, I always feel much better. Something I also appreciate is that he’s a fun person to talk to. I’ve had sessions that could be stilted or feel more like an interview and this has never even remotely been the case with him.It makes me much more invested & I actually look forward to my appointments which hasn’t happened before. He genuinely pays attention and listens and works to come up with solutions and options. It’s obvious that he chose this profession because he truly cares about mental health and helping others lead fulfilling lives. He is objective and doesn’t make me feel silly. The difference in my life since seeing him is night and day. I have become so much more positive and more comfortable with myself and that’s all due to him. I cannot recommend him enough
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457375636
