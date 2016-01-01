Steven Phillips, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steven Phillips, LMHC
Steven Phillips, LMHC is a Counselor in Campbell Hall, NY.
Steve Phillips MA LMHC3136 State Route 207 Ste 201, Campbell Hall, NY 10916 DirectionsMonday5:00pm - 10:00pmThursday5:00pm - 10:00pm
- Counseling
- English
Steven Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Steven Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.