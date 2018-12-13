Dr. Spector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Spector, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Spector, PHD is a Psychologist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5600 W Maple Rd Ste C307, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-8018
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spector?
Dr. Spector is insightful and cares about his patients! He shows genuine concern and is excellent with teenagers and young adults. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Steven Spector, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366456766
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.