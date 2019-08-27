Dr. Steven Sternlof, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternlof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sternlof, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Sternlof, PHD is a Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
Dr. Sternlof works at
Locations
-
1
Jamestown Office Park3035 Nw 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 242-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sternlof?
I have been seeing Dr. Sternlof for about 2 months now. From the day I first met him I knew that he had my best interest in mind. Some of deal with very deep-rooted issues that often are associated with a lot of feelings of guilt and shame. Dr. Sternlof is the first mental health professional I've met with who I truly felt fostered a warm, inviting, judgement-free atmosphere to discuss some of the darkest and deepest experiences I've had without fear of judgement or being shamed. In order to truly benefit the most from therapy a solid therapeutic relationship must develop. These relationships take time to build and Dr. Sternlof puts in the work of developing a solid individualized treatment plan to help effectively treat his patients. I look forward to a long-lasting relationship with him. I have already seen improvement in myself and would highly recommend him to anyone who suffers from failed therapeutic relationships in the past.
About Dr. Steven Sternlof, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003956749
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sternlof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sternlof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sternlof works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternlof. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternlof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternlof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternlof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.