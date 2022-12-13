See All Psychologists in Mountainside, NJ
Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
4.8 (116)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Mountainside, NJ. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus.

Dr. Sussman works at Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ in Mountainside, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ
    615 Sherwood Pkwy, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 217-8106

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Steve is just what our family needed. His deep knowledge and experience with ADHD children has been very reassuring as we navigate life with a child with ADHD. One of the things we value the most is that he is not the typical therapist that can bore the hell out of the child. He delivers a firm message across, and my child actually pays attention, he listens and makes an effort to improve. Dr. Steve is also making himself available all the time which has been great. THANK YOU DR. STEVE, We appreciate you a lot!
    DL NJ — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184775355
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Queens Childrens Psychiatric Center Bellerose NY
    Medical Education
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sussman works at Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ in Mountainside, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sussman’s profile.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

