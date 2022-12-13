Overview

Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Mountainside, NJ. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus.



Dr. Sussman works at Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ in Mountainside, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.