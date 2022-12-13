Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Mountainside, NJ. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus.
Dr. Sussman works at
Locations
Child & Teen Success Center, Mountainside, NJ615 Sherwood Pkwy, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 217-8106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steve is just what our family needed. His deep knowledge and experience with ADHD children has been very reassuring as we navigate life with a child with ADHD. One of the things we value the most is that he is not the typical therapist that can bore the hell out of the child. He delivers a firm message across, and my child actually pays attention, he listens and makes an effort to improve. Dr. Steve is also making himself available all the time which has been great. THANK YOU DR. STEVE, We appreciate you a lot!
About Dr. Steven Sussman, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1184775355
Education & Certifications
- Queens Childrens Psychiatric Center Bellerose NY
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Brooklyn College
Frequently Asked Questions
