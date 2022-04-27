Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steven Swanson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Swanson, PHD is a Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Swanson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert River Psychology Inc.4781 E Gettysburg Ave, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 434-4344
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanson?
So easy to talk to him! My daughter who is afraid of doctors was so at ease with him and even laughed during the appointment. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Swanson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326188673
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.