Steven Thiel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Thiel, CH
Overview
Steven Thiel, CH is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH.
Steven Thiel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thiel Chiropractic Inc.1003 Blanchard Ave, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 422-4491
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steven Thiel?
Excellent bedside manner... Light-hearted and gentle, yet effective! After struggling with sciatica for nearly three weeks, he adjusted my hip and two lumbar spinal bones and I've never felt better. Thank you!!
About Steven Thiel, CH
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1871595884
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Thiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Thiel works at
4 patients have reviewed Steven Thiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Thiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Thiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Thiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.