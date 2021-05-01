Dr. Townsend accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Townsend, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Townsend, DC is a Chiropractor in Brighton, MI.
Dr. Townsend works at
Locations
Brighton Chiropractic Physicians8599 W Grand River Ave Ste A, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 229-4095
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dt Townsend is the best. I saw him for years till I moved out of state have not been able to replace him. He is so much more knowledgeable than any other Chiropractor I’ve seen. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Townsend, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1376606525
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.