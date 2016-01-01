Steven Welsh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Welsh, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Steven Welsh, LPC is a Counselor in Charlottesville, VA.
Steven Welsh works at
Locations
-
1
Discovery School Family Services1020 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 315-3109
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steven Welsh?
About Steven Welsh, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1831467406
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Welsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Welsh works at
Steven Welsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Welsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Welsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Welsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.