See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salem, VA
Steven Williams, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Steven Williams, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Steven Williams, PA-C

Steven Williams, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Steven Williams works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB20 in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Steven Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB20
    1802 Braeburn Dr Ste MB20, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 675-4254
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Casting
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Arthritis
Casting
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Steven Williams?

    Jul 04, 2020
    Always eager to help you. I have never had a problem getting in to see him when I have a problem.
    Kenneth — Jul 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Steven Williams, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Steven Williams, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Steven Williams to family and friends

    Steven Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Steven Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Steven Williams, PA-C.

    About Steven Williams, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285677740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Williams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Steven Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Williams works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - 1802 Braeburn Dr MB20 in Salem, VA. View the full address on Steven Williams’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Steven Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Steven Williams, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.