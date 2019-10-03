Steven Willis, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steven Willis, MED
Overview
Steven Willis, MED is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Key West, FL.
Steven Willis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steve Willis MEd LMFT LMHC1111 12th St Ste 204, Key West, FL 33040 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steven Willis?
He’s so compassionate and speaks to your heart. He connects things in ways you’ve never thought of. He’s so dedicated to his patients!
About Steven Willis, MED
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1629185327
Education & Certifications
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Willis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Willis works at
3 patients have reviewed Steven Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.