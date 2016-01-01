Steven Wilson, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steven Wilson, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Steven Wilson, PT
Steven Wilson, PT is a Physical Therapist in Hermantown, MN.
Steven Wilson works at
Steven Wilson's Office Locations
Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown4289 Ugstad Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions
Essentia Health-Hermantown Clinic4855 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steven Wilson?
About Steven Wilson, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Wilson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Steven Wilson using Healthline FindCare.
Steven Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Wilson works at
Steven Wilson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.