Stevie Carmody accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Stevie Carmody, PA-C
Stevie Carmody, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Stevie Carmody works at
Stevie Carmody's Office Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-0780
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Stevie Carmody, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285062976
Frequently Asked Questions
Stevie Carmody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stevie Carmody works at
Stevie Carmody has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stevie Carmody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stevie Carmody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stevie Carmody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.