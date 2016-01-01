See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Stevie Carmody, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview of Stevie Carmody, PA-C

Stevie Carmody, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Stevie Carmody works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stevie Carmody's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-0780
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Stevie Carmody, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285062976
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

