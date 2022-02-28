See All Dermatologists in Cape Coral, FL
Stina McKenna, PA-C

Dermatology
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stina McKenna, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Stina McKenna works at Associates in Dermatology in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Dermatology
    14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 772-1909
  2. 2
    Associates in Dermatology - Fort Myers
    8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 936-5425
    Feb 28, 2022
    I just love her, she answers all my questions and asked me how things are from the previous year! She sweet, professional.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Stina McKenna, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598206633
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stina McKenna, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stina McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stina McKenna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stina McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Stina McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stina McKenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stina McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stina McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

