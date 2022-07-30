See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Dr. Stuart Adams, OD

Optometry
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stuart Adams, OD

Dr. Stuart Adams, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. 

Dr. Adams works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu South in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Blythe, CA and Parker, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu South
    383 Lake Havasu Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 222-1592
  2. 2
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Blythe
    110 N Spring St, Blythe, CA 92225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 227-1986
  3. 3
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Parker
    115 W Riverside Dr, Parker, AZ 85344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 222-0595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Adams, OD

    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1184790842
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Adams, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

