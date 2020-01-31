Dr. Fracht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Fracht, OD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Fracht, OD
Dr. Stuart Fracht, OD is an Optometrist in Beaumont, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fracht's Office Locations
- 1 2215 Calder St Ste 101, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 835-5957
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fracht?
Dr. Fracht was very kind , gave me a thorough exam , He found out what my problems were with my eyes and explained everything to me . his staff is so very kind and helpful with my insurance coverage. My wait time was maybe 5 minutes or less. I would highly recommend Dr Fracht to all my family and friends in Jasper, Texas
About Dr. Stuart Fracht, OD
- Optometry
- English, German
- 1679565352
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fracht accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fracht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fracht speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fracht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fracht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fracht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fracht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.