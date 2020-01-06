See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Stuart Harrell, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Harrell, OD

Dr. Stuart Harrell, OD is an Optometrist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Harrell works at Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, PA in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Haines City, FL, Lakeland, FL, Sebring, FL, Auburndale, FL, Lake Wales, FL and Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harrell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Specialists if Mid-Florida, Winter Haven
    407 AVENUE K SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-3504
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Haines City
    100 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 422-4429
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Eye Specialists of Mid-florida, Lakeland Edgewood
    2025 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 665-4515
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Sebring
    5032 US HIGHWAY 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 382-3900
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Auburndale
    202 Magnolia Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 967-0668
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Lake Wales
    2800 Ridge Way Ste 100A, Lake Wales, FL 33859 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 676-2008
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, Lakeland Highlands
    2004 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 937-4515
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Eye Specialists of Mid Florida PA
    1050 US Highway 27 Ste 1, Clermont, FL 34714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (308) 995-8697
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Abrasion
Diabetes Eye Care
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Inflammation
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Post-Operative Care
Presbyopia
Retinal Testing
Soft Contact Lenses
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2020
    Dr. Harrell is excellent, he explains what he's doing and I never feel rushed. His staff is also friendly and very helpful.
    — Jan 06, 2020
    About Dr. Stuart Harrell, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
