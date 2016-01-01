See All Audiology Technology in Brooklyn, NY
Stuart Motechin, AUD

Audiology Technology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stuart Motechin, AUD is an Audiology Technician in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Audiology

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    921 49TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-8456
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Stuart Motechin, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology Technology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366590010
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Audiology
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • City University NY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stuart Motechin, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stuart Motechin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stuart Motechin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stuart Motechin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stuart Motechin.

