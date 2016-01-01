Dr. Subramaniam Anandasivam, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anandasivam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subramaniam Anandasivam, PA
Overview of Dr. Subramaniam Anandasivam, PA
Dr. Subramaniam Anandasivam, PA is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Medical University - Jaffna Srilanka and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Anandasivam works at
Dr. Anandasivam's Office Locations
Anandasivam and Anandasivam MD64 S Price Rd Ste A, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 396-8843
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Subramaniam Anandasivam, PA
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1972560522
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- New York Medical College Metropolitan Hospital
- Medical University - Jaffna Srilanka
- Nephrology
