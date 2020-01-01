Dr. Sujata Ponappa, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujata Ponappa, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sujata Ponappa, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Westerville, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Ponappa works at
Locations
-
1
Relationships LLC3 W Main St, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 407-5964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- NGS CoreSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ponappa?
Dr. Ponappa is a maestro- She truly changed my life!
About Dr. Sujata Ponappa, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1831572924
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponappa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ponappa works at
Dr. Ponappa speaks Hindi and Tamil.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponappa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.