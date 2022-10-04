See All Physicians Assistants in Los Angeles, CA
Sumera Chaggan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sumera Chaggan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA. 

Sumera Chaggan works at Michael Lem MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Lem MD
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 839-1119
  2. 2
    Synovation Medical Group Los Angeles Pain Management
    1400 S Grand Ave Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 839-1119
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    
    About Sumera Chaggan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144702887
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sumera Chaggan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sumera Chaggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sumera Chaggan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sumera Chaggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sumera Chaggan works at Michael Lem MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Sumera Chaggan’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Sumera Chaggan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sumera Chaggan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sumera Chaggan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sumera Chaggan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

