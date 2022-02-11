See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Latham, NY
Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD

Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD is an Optometrist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Alexander works at Brass Eye Center in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brass Eye Center
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 135, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-7827

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Corneal Abrasion
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Very caring and knowledgeable practitioner. Have been a patient for 20 years. Highly recommend.
    Ellen Heelan — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. Sunah Alexander, OD

    • Optometry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1316995251
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Internship - Thomas Lynch Pediatric Unit, PCO
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    • Baltimore University
