Suneet Bhalaru, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Suneet Bhalaru, NP
Suneet Bhalaru, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Suneet Bhalaru works at
Suneet Bhalaru's Office Locations
Mercy Medical Plaza - Cardiology3941 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Suneet Bhalaru, NP
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Female
- 1720579980
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Bachelors Of Science In Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Suneet Bhalaru speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
