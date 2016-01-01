See All Cardiologists in Sacramento, CA
Suneet Bhalaru, NP

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Suneet Bhalaru, NP

Suneet Bhalaru, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Suneet Bhalaru works at Mercy Medical Plaza - Cardiology in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Suneet Bhalaru's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Plaza - Cardiology
    3941 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Aortic Diseases
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Imaging
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Pulmonary Disease
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Vascular Disease
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Suneet Bhalaru, NP

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • Female
    • 1720579980
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Bachelors Of Science In Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

