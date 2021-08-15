Sunita Roque, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sunita Roque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sunita Roque, APRN
Sunita Roque, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL.
Family Medicine Office661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 115, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 270-1883
She is the most compassionate person I have ever met. When I was dealing with a medical issue she got my right in to the best specialist. I can say I’m a live because of her hard work.
Sunita Roque has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sunita Roque using Healthline FindCare.
Sunita Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sunita Roque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sunita Roque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sunita Roque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sunita Roque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.