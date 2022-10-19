See All General Dentists in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS

Dentistry
4.9 (240)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Okoroji works at Sunny Dental Center in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunny Dental Center
    1312 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 322-4959
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Dental Cleaning
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Dental Cleaning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Gum Flap Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Lockjaw Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lockjaw
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Removable Denture Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 240 ratings
    Patient Ratings (240)
    5 Star
    (227)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Okoroji?

    Oct 19, 2022
    I checked both my grandsons there to have their cavities filled and he did a VERY good job. This is the first time they have had cavities and they are 19 and 15. Neither one was thrilled to get the numbing shots, but they did just fine and were put at ease. I highly recommend him!
    Bonnie Johnson — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Okoroji to family and friends

    Dr. Okoroji's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Okoroji

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS.

    About Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053463927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|University of Maryland Medical Center|University Of Maryland Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University Hospital In Baltimore, Maryland
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University College Of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okoroji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okoroji has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okoroji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okoroji works at Sunny Dental Center in Gastonia, NC. View the full address on Dr. Okoroji’s profile.

    240 patients have reviewed Dr. Okoroji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoroji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okoroji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okoroji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sunny Okoroji, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.