Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE

Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA. 

Surayyah Fareed works at Women's Healthcare Network in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Surayyah Fareed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Healthcare Network
    2855 Candler Rd Ste 14, Decatur, GA 30034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 243-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling
Birth
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling

Treatment frequency



Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952603201
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Surayyah Fareed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Surayyah Fareed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Surayyah Fareed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Surayyah Fareed works at Women's Healthcare Network in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Surayyah Fareed’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Surayyah Fareed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Surayyah Fareed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Surayyah Fareed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Surayyah Fareed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

