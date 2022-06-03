Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Surayyah Fareed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE
Overview of Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE
Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA.
Surayyah Fareed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Surayyah Fareed's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Healthcare Network2855 Candler Rd Ste 14, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (404) 243-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Surayyah Fareed?
I had baby with Midwife Fareed back in 2014. It was my first pregnancy and I did not know what I was doing at all. She's so jolly and understanding. I can not tell you enough how much of a blessing she is. My delivery was at Atlanta Medical Center and the doctor did not have to be called in. She was patient with my body as my baby was overdue. I was induced in Pitocin and not rushed at all. I had a vaginal delivery with no epidural. Thank Midwife Fareed!
About Surayyah Fareed, MIDWIFE
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952603201
Frequently Asked Questions
Surayyah Fareed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Surayyah Fareed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Surayyah Fareed works at
3 patients have reviewed Surayyah Fareed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Surayyah Fareed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Surayyah Fareed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Surayyah Fareed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.