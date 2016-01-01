Susan Albanowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Albanowski, PA-C
Overview
Susan Albanowski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roanoke, VA.
Susan Albanowski works at
Locations
Northern Virginia Counseling Group Inc.16 Walnut Ave Sw, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 345-6468
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Albanowski, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821216078
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Albanowski accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Albanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Susan Albanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Albanowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Albanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Albanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.