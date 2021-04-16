Dr. Susan Andrews, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Andrews, PHD
Overview of Dr. Susan Andrews, PHD
Dr. Susan Andrews, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mandeville, LA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
1217 Florida St, Mandeville, LA 70448
(504) 455-0109
Thursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 3925 N I 10 Service Rd W Ste 224, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 455-0109
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am sooo Thankful to have had Dr. Andrews in my life. I was ready to face the world after sessions with her. A True Physician of Body, Mind and Soul.
About Dr. Susan Andrews, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1649203514
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
