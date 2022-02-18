See All Psychologists in Morganton, NC
Susan Arrowood, MA

Behavioral Therapy
4.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Susan Arrowood, MA is a Behavioral Therapist in Morganton, NC. 

Susan Arrowood works at Arrowood Counseling and Consulting Inc. in Morganton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arrowood Counseling and Consulting Inc.
    404 W Fleming Dr Ste C, Morganton, NC 28655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Susan is an excellent listener, she truly cares for her clients. She’s easy to talk with, does not exhibit judgment, she provides a safe space and open environment.
    Rose — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Arrowood, MA
    About Susan Arrowood, MA

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609803592
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Arrowood, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Arrowood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Arrowood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Arrowood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Arrowood works at Arrowood Counseling and Consulting Inc. in Morganton, NC. View the full address on Susan Arrowood’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Susan Arrowood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Arrowood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Arrowood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Arrowood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

