Dr. Susan Badrtalei, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badrtalei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Badrtalei, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Badrtalei, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Badrtalei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aida Vazin, MA, LMFT1101 Dove St Ste 165, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 533-4049
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badrtalei?
About Dr. Susan Badrtalei, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871693085
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badrtalei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badrtalei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badrtalei works at
Dr. Badrtalei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badrtalei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badrtalei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badrtalei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.