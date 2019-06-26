Susan Beinart, BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Beinart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Beinart, BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Beinart, BS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Susan Beinart works at
Locations
Connect Our Hearts Counseling Services1930 Marlton Pike E Ste K57, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 874-1445
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Susan Beinart is compassionate and knowledgeable, and she is a consummate professional. I highly recommend her.
About Susan Beinart, BS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1316093503
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Beinart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Beinart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Susan Beinart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Beinart.
